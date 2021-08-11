Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Raised by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

Shares of CTS opened at C$11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

