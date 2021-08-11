Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ECPG opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 510,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.