Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $95.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FMC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.