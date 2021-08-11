Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 931,389 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 690,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,648,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at $577,899,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,038,870 shares of company stock worth $15,123,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.