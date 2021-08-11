Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

