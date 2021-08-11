Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issued By Oppenheimer

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

SWAV stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.