Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

BDX opened at $238.63 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

