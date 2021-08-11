QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 587,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.