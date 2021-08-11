Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

