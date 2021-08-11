Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

