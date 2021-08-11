Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,487 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.