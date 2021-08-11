RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

