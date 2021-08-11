Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of RPID stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.