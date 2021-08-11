Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 23rd

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RTLR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

