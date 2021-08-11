Raymond James Boosts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,236.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,221.75.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,993.60 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,880.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

