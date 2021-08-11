Raymond James Boosts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,236.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,221.75.
Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,993.60 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,880.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
