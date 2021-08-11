Raymond James Increases The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $46.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.