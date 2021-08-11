Raymond James Increases The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $46.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
SHYF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
