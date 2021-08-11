Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 15,748 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

