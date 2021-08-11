Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

