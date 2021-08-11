Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $1,998,637. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.