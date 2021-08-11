Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $206,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,754 shares of company stock worth $55,579,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

