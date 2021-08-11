Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PROG were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

