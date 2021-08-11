Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 153,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

