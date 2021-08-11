RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $601.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

