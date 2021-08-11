RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 4.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,578,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,510. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

