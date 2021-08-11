RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

