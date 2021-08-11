Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS: DASTY):

8/4/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

7/30/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

6/18/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

