Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: ESLOY):

8/10/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/10/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/9/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/3/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/27/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/26/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/26/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.31 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/25/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/23/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.