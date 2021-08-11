Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Software Aktiengesellschaft (STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: STWRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/22/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – Software Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of STWRY stock remained flat at $$12.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

