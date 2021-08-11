Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Experian (OTCMKTS: EXPGY):

8/10/2021 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/6/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

8/5/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/19/2021 – Experian had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2021 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

6/15/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Experian plc has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Experian plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.