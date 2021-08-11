Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (RCDTF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS: RCDTF) recently:

8/5/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

8/3/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/30/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

