Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of REPH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.