Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.34. 9,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.40.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

