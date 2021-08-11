Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. 7,037,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

