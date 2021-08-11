Rede Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,995. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

