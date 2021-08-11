Rede Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 121,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 1,836,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

