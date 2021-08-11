Rede Wealth LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP remained flat at $$22.26 during trading on Wednesday. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,527. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34.

