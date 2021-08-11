Rede Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,620,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.