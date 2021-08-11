Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 541.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 180,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

