Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLAY stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

