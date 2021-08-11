Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Renault stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

