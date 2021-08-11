Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Mountain Finance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Mountain Finance in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

