Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLx Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PLx Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLXP stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 5.11. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.