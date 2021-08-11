Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of LL stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

