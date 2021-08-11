Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/28/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/28/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/27/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/15/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/15/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/9/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/28/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DUE opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of €42.00 ($49.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.15.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.