Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new $13.36 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.