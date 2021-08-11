Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lear Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.38. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

