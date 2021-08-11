Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $110.55 on Monday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.