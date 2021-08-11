Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

