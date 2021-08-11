ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

RMD opened at $275.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

