Reviewing Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codex DNA and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 77.20 $29.40 million ($0.43) -71.40

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54%

Summary

Codex DNA beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

